Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,118 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FE traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

