Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,609 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $40.80. 9,284,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,948,328. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

