Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.00. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 7,869 shares trading hands.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

Institutional Trading of Jewett-Cameron Trading

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 117.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 12.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

Featured Articles

