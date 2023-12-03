JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $57.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRZE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.25. Braze has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,107,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $32,066.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,567 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,983. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after acquiring an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Braze by 12,400.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Braze by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Braze by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after acquiring an additional 810,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

