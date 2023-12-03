JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $230.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.71.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $235.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3,916.51, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $238.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,735 shares of company stock worth $32,970,344. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

