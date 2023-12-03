JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $115.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.27.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.