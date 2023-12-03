JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $82.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.15.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $3,244,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,538,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

