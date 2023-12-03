JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $101.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.55.

DUK stock opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.51. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

