Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $53.27 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.