Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,865 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $958,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,852 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,709,367 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,359,646,000 after buying an additional 673,845 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its position in SEA by 150.0% during the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,200,000 after buying an additional 2,999,800 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in SEA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,698,142 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $406,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,652 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,386,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CICC Research downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

SEA stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

