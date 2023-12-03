Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 61.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 43.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $79.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

