Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 471 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $107.85.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

