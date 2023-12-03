Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7,095.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 40,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after acquiring an additional 37,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $814.86 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $853.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $812.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $785.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.52.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,126 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

