Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,133 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.53% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2,458.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

FLQM opened at $45.98 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $250.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

