Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,373,180,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DSI stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

