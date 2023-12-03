Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

