Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWO opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

