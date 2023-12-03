Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,172 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.