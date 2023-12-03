Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSVM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $50.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $663.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

