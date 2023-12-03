Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 160.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.25 to $13.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.25 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

