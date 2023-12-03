Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.29 Million in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,200,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,939,000 after buying an additional 455,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,485,000 after acquiring an additional 127,727 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,178,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,971,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,608 shares during the period.

QEFA opened at $71.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

