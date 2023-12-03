Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Stock Up 1.6 %

Arcosa stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.61. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $79.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

