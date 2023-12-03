Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,074 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,881,000 after purchasing an additional 184,645 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,910,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,050,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

