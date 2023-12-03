Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,126 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,137,000 after buying an additional 3,579,526 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,057,000 after acquiring an additional 265,343 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,169,000 after purchasing an additional 152,177 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

