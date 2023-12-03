Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLC. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 721,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $43,317,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 967.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 66,512 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

BKLC opened at $87.19 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.06 and a one year high of $87.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

