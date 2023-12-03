Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.99% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JUNW. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the second quarter worth $308,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the second quarter worth $503,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JUNW stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.