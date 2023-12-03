Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,960,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,040 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,513 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

