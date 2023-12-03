Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 19,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Humana by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $495.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $502.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $553.69.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.28.

Humana Profile



Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.



