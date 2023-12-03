Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,320 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUGFree Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS PAUG opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

