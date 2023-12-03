Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 574 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus started coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

