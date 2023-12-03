Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.59% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTXN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after buying an additional 500,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,504,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 121,327.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 243,868 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,644,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $256.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

