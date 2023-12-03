KeyCorp Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $460.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2025 earnings at $22.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LII. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $396.18.

Shares of LII stock opened at $418.29 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $232.00 and a 12 month high of $418.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.87.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total value of $439,427.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total transaction of $439,427.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total value of $37,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,946 shares in the company, valued at $721,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,007 shares of company stock worth $4,620,119 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

