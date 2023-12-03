Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Down 18.6% in November

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.88. 1,138,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.12. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after buying an additional 3,645,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,406,000 after buying an additional 1,090,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.