Kim LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Kim LLC lowered its position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,430 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned 0.51% of BRC worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BRC in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRC by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in BRC by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE:BRCC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.56. 804,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,145. The company has a market capitalization of $966.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. BRC Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

Insider Activity

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.46 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BRC news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 30,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 142,710 shares in the company, valued at $466,661.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,661.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,210 shares in the company, valued at $587,224.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRCC shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRC

About BRC

(Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.