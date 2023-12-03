Kim LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Kim LLC reduced its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned approximately 0.21% of FTAI Aviation worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.27. 794,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,977. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.82. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

