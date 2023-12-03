Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,407,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

