Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65. Kodiak Gas Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.79 million. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth $984,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at $3,654,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at about $2,928,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

