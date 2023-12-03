Komodo Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $36.29 million and approximately $660,351.22 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00078654 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00039701 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00026598 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

