K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,005.0 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $15.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $23.39.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft
