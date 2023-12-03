K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,005.0 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $15.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

