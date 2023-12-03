Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $34,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LH shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LH opened at $218.97 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.26 and its 200-day moving average is $212.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.