Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

About Ladder Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $10,883,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 233.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 987,995 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,751.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 943,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 892,898 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,487,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after acquiring an additional 566,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

