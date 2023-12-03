Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Ladder Capital Stock Performance
Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.77.
Ladder Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
