Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) is Parsifal Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Parsifal Capital Management LP reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82,204 shares during the period. Lamb Weston accounts for about 8.7% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $116,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,050,000 after purchasing an additional 494,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $100.92. 1,669,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,003. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

