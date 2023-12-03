Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 195,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lanvin Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,214,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Lanvin Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lanvin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lanvin Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Lanvin Group Price Performance

Shares of LANV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 177,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. Lanvin Group has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $429.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.22.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

Featured Stories

