Lcnb Corp Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 67,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in TJX Companies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 59,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 900,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $76,325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 295,673 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Citigroup upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,964,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

