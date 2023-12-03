Lcnb Corp Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.0% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 344,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,623,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 157,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,082,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,520. The company’s fifty day moving average is $394.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

