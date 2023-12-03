Lcnb Corp Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 416.7% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 0.2 %

Novartis stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

