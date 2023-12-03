Lcnb Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $448,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 15,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 636.3% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 85,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 74,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.48. 3,134,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.77. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

