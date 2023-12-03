Lcnb Corp Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,040 shares of company stock worth $5,367,895. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.45. 1,445,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

