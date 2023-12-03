Lcnb Corp Purchases 500 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $619,661,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

CB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.66. 1,576,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.50. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

