Lcnb Corp Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,316 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.48. 8,051,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,947,088. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.78. The company has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.